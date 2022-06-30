Ukraine says Russian equipment on Snake Island destroyed

Destroyed Russian equipment on Snake Island: Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 30 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 18:24 ist

Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in Ukraine's armed forces, said on Thursday that Russian equipment on Snake Island had been destroyed and that although there were no Ukrainian forces on the island yet there would be.

Hromov added at a news conference that Ukraine's military would do everything possible so ships carrying grain could pass through the Black Sea and that there were currently no plans to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, which Russian forces are trying to encircle.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify Hromov's remarks.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis

