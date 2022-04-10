Kyiv says Russian propaganda led to civilian killings

Ukraine says Russian propaganda led to civilian killings

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 10 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 19:03 ist
A rescuer holds a torch light to be used to search for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine on Sunday said Kremlin propaganda laid the groundwork for civilian killings in Moscow's invasion, accusing Russian media of sowing hatred towards Ukrainians for years.

The discovery of civilian bodies in areas recently retaken by Ukraine has shocked the world. Kyiv calls them war crimes and has vowed to punish perpetrators.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday cited civilian killings in the town of Bucha outside of Kyiv after bodies were discovered as the Russian army retreated from the area.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

"Bucha did not happen in one day," he said on Twitter.

"For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have been inciting hatred, dehumanising Ukrainians, nurturing Russian superiority and laying ground for these atrocities," Kuleba said.

Bodies have also been found in other towns near the capital after Russia's retreat.

Kuleba called for scholars to research the lead-up to the civilian killings in Bucha.

State television in Russia is tightly controlled by the Kremlin.

Since 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea after a pro-Western revolt in Kyiv, it has been dominated by an anti-Ukraine narrative.

Russian state media portrays authorities in Kyiv as fascists, with President Vladimir Putin saying he aimed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine with his military offensive.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 