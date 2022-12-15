Ukraine says Russian shelling kills two in Kherson

Ukraine says Russian shelling kills two in Kherson city

Ukraine's army recaptured the city last month in a significant military and symbolic defeat for Moscow

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Dec 15 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 17:09 ist
Local residents watch as a bombed building is dismantled in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photos

Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in the southern city of Kherson, the Ukrainian presidency said, in the latest such bombardment since Kyiv's forces recaptured it last month.

"The enemy hit the centre of the city again. One hundred metres from the Kherson region administrative building," the deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media.

"There is information about two people killed. Emergency services are on site."

Russian forces seized Kherson -- which had a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people -- shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Ukraine's army recaptured the city last month in a significant military and symbolic defeat for Moscow.

Ukraine's ministry responsible for reintegrating recaptured territory said Thursday that 11,000 people had left Kherson since it was recaptured by Kyiv's forces and that most had been evacuated by the government.

Regional officials have estimated that around 100,000 residents remained in Kherson during Russian occupation.

"Unfortunately, constant shelling prevents (Kherson city) from fully restoring normal life," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was cited as saying by the ministry.

Russian forces pulled back to the opposing bank of the Dnipro river that runs along Kherson and have since been shelling the city repeatedly, damaging key infrastructure.

Tymoshenko said earlier Thursday that Russian attacks across the entire southern Kherson region over the previous 24 hours had left three dead and 13 more injured.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kyiv
World news

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 