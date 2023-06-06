Ukraine dam blast: 'Nuke plant situation not critical'

Ukraine says situation at nuclear plant not critical after dam blast

The dam, which is under Russian control, manages a reservoir that supplies water for drinking, agriculture and the cooling of a nearby nuclear power plant.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:16 ist
A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023. Credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is not critical after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Critical dam in southern Ukraine destroyed

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said the fall in the levels of the Kakhovka reservoir would not affect the level of water in cooling ponds at the facility's spent nuclear fuel storage pools.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
Russia

