Ukraine says situation at nuclear plant not critical after dam blast

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is not critical after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said on Tuesday.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said the fall in the levels of the Kakhovka reservoir would not affect the level of water in cooling ponds at the facility's spent nuclear fuel storage pools.