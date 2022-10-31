Targeted by 'more than 50' Russian missiles: Ukraine

Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia

The missile strikes from Russia on Monday morning resulted in power cuts across several regions in Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 17:54 ist
Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack on Monday. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.

Also Read | Explosions rock Kyiv, no power, electricity in parts

"From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ukraine-russia crisis
Russia
Ukraine
missiles
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

 