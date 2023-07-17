Retook 7 sq km territory towards Bakhmut, says Ukraine

Ukraine says troops retake 7 sq km of territory towards Bakhmut

The city was captured by Russian forces in May.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 12:22 ist
Ukrainian service members fire a mortar at a front line near the city of Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian forces have liberated territory of 7 square km (2.7 square miles) in the past week in the direction of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May, senior military official said.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that in the past week Ukraine's troops have made advances every day on the southern flank around Bakhmut and overall during their counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces they have liberated an area of 31 square km.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 