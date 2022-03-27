Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for today

Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 27 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 13:16 ist
An internally displaced person from Mariupol strokes her cat in a car in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Ukraine
Russia
evacuation
World news

