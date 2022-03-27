Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol

Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
