Ukraine says US move to withdraw diplomats' families 'premature'

Ukraine on Monday said it was "premature" of the United States to evacuate the families of its diplomatic staff in Kyiv due to fears of a looming Russian invasion.

Washington had also authorised the "voluntary" departure of its non-essential embassy staff and urged US citizens to leave the ex-Soviet country.

"We consider such a step by the American side premature and a display of excessive caution," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement.

He added that there have been "no radical changes" recently in the security situation in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russia separatists have been locked in conflict with the Ukraine army since 2014.

"The Russian Federation is currently making active efforts to destabilise the domestic situation in Ukraine," Nikolenko said.

He said "disinformation, manipulation" was being spread by the media to "sow panic among Ukrainians and foreigners".

"In this situation it is important to soberly access the risks and keep calm," Nikolenko added.

The West says Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. The Kremlin insists its forces are not there to invade.

On Monday, Britain said it will also be moving "some" of its embassy staff out of Ukraine, while the European Union said it will not be following Washington's decision.

