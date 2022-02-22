Ukraine seeks an emergency meeting of UNSC

Ukraine seeks an emergency meeting of UN Security Council

If Putin decides to invade Ukraine, it could mark one of the biggest conflicts in Europe since World War II

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Feb 22 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 00:42 ist
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Credit: Reuters Photo

As Western fears of a Russian invasion intensified, Ukraine said Monday it had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss ways to guarantee its security and deescalate the crisis with Russia.

The request, which was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, came as President Vladimir Putin of Russia was weighing whether to recognize two breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine, which could help lay the groundwork for Russian military forces to pour into Ukrainian territory. If Putin decides to invade Ukraine, it could mark one of the biggest conflicts in Europe since World War II.

Also Read: Putin accuses West of threatening Russia through Ukraine

“I officially requested UNSC member states to immediately hold consultations under Article 6 of the Budapest memorandum to discuss urgent actions aimed at de-escalation, as well as practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine,” Kuleba said in a Twitter post.

The Budapest memorandum refers to a 1994 agreement under which Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, former republics of the collapsed Soviet Union, gave up their stockpiles of Russian nuclear weapons from the Cold War era and joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty in exchange for security guarantees. The efficacy of the agreement has long been called into question, however. Ukraine and Western nations have said that Russia grossly violated the agreement in 2014 by seizing Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

It was not immediately clear when or even whether Ukraine’s request would be taken up by the 15-member Security Council. Russia, one of the council’s five veto-wielding permanent members, is president of the council for February under a rotating schedule.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
Russia
United Nations Security Council

What's Brewing

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 