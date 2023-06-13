Ukraine shells villages in Russia's Kursk region

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine

Reuters
  • Jun 13 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 12:30 ist
People react at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's early morning shelling damaged several houses and disrupted gas and electricity supply to two villages in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ukraine recaptures fourth village in modest counteroffensive gains

Nine houses were damaged and gas and power supplies disrupted in the village of Tyorkino, governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app. Two houses caught fire. In the village of Glushkovo several houses were damaged, he added. There was no immediate information on any casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

