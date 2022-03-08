Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 08 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 14:54 ist
A woman carries her child as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians out of some towns and cities besieged by Russian forces.

"As of 09:30 (1300 IST), more than 150 people have been evacuated and (evacuation) activities are underway," said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Russia opened humanitarian corridors on Tuesday so that people can be evacuated from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT (1230 IST), Interfax reported.

Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian proposals to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia or Belarus.

