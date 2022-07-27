Ukraine takes its place among EU nations in miniature

Ukraine takes its place among EU nations at 'Mini-Europe' theme park

The centrepiece is a model of the independence monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square surrounded by people with Ukrainian and EU flags

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jul 27 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 18:56 ist
Miniature models depict European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, surrounded by people with European and Ukrainian flags celebrating outside the Independence Monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square, at the 'Mini-Europe' theme park in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine may have many years to wait before joining the European Union, but the war-battered country was granted a place alongside members of the bloc this week at "Mini-Europe", an open-air theme park of famous European landmarks.

Set among more than 300 miniature models and scenes in the Brussels park, visitors will see depictions of refugees fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February, and trucks taking medical and food aid into the country.

The centrepiece is a model of the independence monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square surrounded by people with Ukrainian and EU flags, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy handing over Ukraine's formal application for membership of the EU.

Mini-Europe owner Thierry Meeus told Reuters the idea was to demonstrate the EU's solidarity with Ukraine, and the country's European destiny, making it the first candidate for eventual membership of the EU to be represented at the park.

The park of around 20,0000 square metres, which opened in 1989, includes mini models of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, London's Houses of Parliament and the Grand Place in Brussels.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
EU
European Union
World news

What's Brewing

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 