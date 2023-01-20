Ukraine thanks US for 'powerful' $2.5 billion defence package

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

"Thank you" US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine "with another powerful defence support package worth $2.5 billion," Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an "important help in our fight against the aggressor".