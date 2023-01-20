Ukraine thanks US for 'powerful' defence package

Ukraine thanks US for 'powerful' $2.5 billion defence package

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Jan 20 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 15:55 ist
President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

"Thank you" US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine "with another powerful defence support package worth $2.5 billion," Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an "important help in our fight against the aggressor".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
United States
USA
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 