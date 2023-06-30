Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank to support reconstruction

Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.
The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channeled to support social security and economic development, , whose country has been invaded by Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app.
More to follow...
