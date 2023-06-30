World Bank to give $1.5 bn for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank to support reconstruction

The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government & channeled to support social security & economic development, says PM Denys Shmyhal.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Also Read: US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid

The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channeled to support social security and economic development, , whose country has been invaded by Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app.

More to follow...

World news
Ukraine
Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World Bank

