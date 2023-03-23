Ukraine to 'respond to every blow' after Russian attacks: Zelenskyy

Ukraine to 'respond to every blow' after Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said his country would "respond to every blow" after Russian strikes killed at least seven people in the Kyiv region, and claimed another victim in southern Zaporizhzhia.

"We will certainly respond to every blow of the occupier on our cities," Zelenskyy said, adding that "today's Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the night attack on the Kyiv region... All Russian strikes will receive a military, political and legal response."

