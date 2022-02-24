Ukraine under 'continuous' cyberattack: Kyiv

Ukraine under 'continuous' cyberattack: Kyiv

It added that it blamed the attack on Russian actors, saying they are 'no longer even trying' to hide their identity

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 03:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 03:44 ist

Ukraine is coming under a "continuous" cyberattack, the state cyber security agency said on Wednesday, with attacks sharply escalating in the past week.

The agency said the latest strikes on Wednesday temporarily disabled several government websites, including those run by the cabinet of ministers, parliament, the foreign ministry, and the state security service.

It added that it blamed the attack on Russian actors, saying they are "no longer even trying" to hide their identity.

Also Read | Biden announces sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The sites of several ministries and banks went down for the first time last week, with officials suggesting the denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was of Russian origin.

Ukraine is facing rising fears of an imminent Russian invasion, which intensified further when the Kremlin recognised the independence of Ukraine's two eastern separatist regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also approved the deployment of troops into eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the heads of the two rebel regions have now formally asked Putin for "help" to "repel aggression".

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
World Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskiy

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 