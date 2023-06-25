Ukraine won't be inactive: Zelenskyy warns Russia amid Wagner revolt

Ukraine won't be inactive: Zelenskyy warns Russia

The longer your troops remain on Ukrainian land, the greater the devastation they will bring to Russia, warned Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 01:53 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that a revolt by Wagner mercenary troops in Russia exposed complete chaos in the country.

"Today the world can see that the masters of Russia control nothing. And that means nothing. Simply complete chaos. An absence of any predictability," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Track live updates

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians would not be silent, would not remain inactive, and that "the security of Europe's eastern flank depends strictly on our defences".

And addressing Putin while switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskyy said: "The longer your troops remain on Ukrainian land, the greater the devastation they will bring to Russia." 

