Ukraine's air defence systems repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv, officials say

Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling Russian attacks on the country's capital, Kyiv's military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts were issued across the country.
"Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv," the administration said on its Telegram messaging app.
Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.
