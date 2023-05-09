Ukraine's air defence systems repel attacks on Kyiv

Ukraine's air defence systems repelling Russian attacks on Kyiv, officials say

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 09 2023, 08:27 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 09:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling Russian attacks on the country's capital, Kyiv's military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts were issued across the country.

Also Read: European Union plans to slap sanctions on Chinese firms aiding Russia in war: Report

"Air defence systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv," the administration said on its Telegram messaging app.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

