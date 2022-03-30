Ukraine's Chernihiv 'shelled all night', says Governor

Ukraine's Chernihiv 'shelled all night' despite Russian vows: Governor

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 30 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 14:47 ist

Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday that Russian forces had bombarded the northern city of Chernihiv despite Moscow's earlier claims that it was "radically" scaling back military activity in the area.

"The enemy has demonstrated its 'decrease in activity' in the Chernigiv region with strikes on Nizhyn, including air strikes. Chernigiv was shelled all night," regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus wrote on social media.

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics

