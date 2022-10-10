Ukraine vows revenge for Russian missile strikes

Ukraine's defence ministry vows revenge for Russian missile strikes

'There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction,' the ministry said

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Oct 10 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 13:51 ist
Cars burn after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said it would seek revenge for Russian missile strikes that hit cities across Ukraine on Monday morning.

"There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction," the ministry said on its Facebook page. "The enemy will be punished for the pain and death brought upon our land! We will get our revenge!"

Also Read — Several dead as blasts rock multiple Ukrainian cities
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Kyiv

What's Brewing

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 