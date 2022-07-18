Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor general

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the Prosecutor General.
The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskyy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.
No reason was immediately given for the sackings.
