Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor general

Zelenskyy fires security chief and prosecutor general

Domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskyy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova were dismissed

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 18 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 01:39 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the Prosecutor General.

The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskyy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.

No reason was immediately given for the sackings.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
World news

