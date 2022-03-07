Zelenskyy seeks international trade embargo on Russia

Ukraine's president seeks international trade embargo on Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 07 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 16:53 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

Western sanctions imposed over Russia's military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Zelenskyy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia.

"If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed ... for the sake of peace," he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.

"Boycott imports to Russia - if they do not adhere to civilised rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilisation - let the war feed them," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Ukraine
World news

