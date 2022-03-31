Ukraine's Zelenskyy dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he didn't trust Russian vows to scale back military activity and that his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east.

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation, adding that Russian troops were regrouping to strike the eastern Donbass region. "We will not give anything away. We will fight for every meter of our territory."

