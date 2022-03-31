Zelenskyy dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

Ukraine's Zelenskyy dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 31 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 08:07 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he didn't trust Russian vows to scale back military activity and that his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east.

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation, adding that Russian troops were regrouping to strike the eastern Donbass region. "We will not give anything away. We will fight for every meter of our territory."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

India faces crisis of unintended pregnancies

India faces crisis of unintended pregnancies

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

 