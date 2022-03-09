Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russia energy products ban

Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning Russia energy products, wants others to do same

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2022, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 05:52 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked President Joe Biden for banning Russian oil, coal and gas from US markets and urged other nations to follow suit.

"Thank you United States and the President for your personal leadership and this decisive blow to the heart of Putin's military machine," he tweeted.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
United States
World news
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 