Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning Russia energy products, wants others to do same

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked President Joe Biden for banning Russian oil, coal and gas from US markets and urged other nations to follow suit.
"Thank you United States and the President for your personal leadership and this decisive blow to the heart of Putin's military machine," he tweeted.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark
TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia
Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial
Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver
Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'