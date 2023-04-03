Ukraine's Zelenskyy to visit Poland on April 5

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to visit Poland on April 5

Zelenskyy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 12:55 ist
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

"The visit will take place at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support", Przydacz told private radio RMF. "It will be an official visit."

He added Zelenskyy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw's Castle square.

Zelenskyy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

Poland is Ukraine's neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia's invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

 