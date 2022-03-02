Ukrainian ambassador gets standing ovation from UK MPs

Ukrainian ambassador receives standing ovation from UK lawmakers

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 02 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 18:56 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain received a standing ovation from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday who applauded him as he watched proceedings from the public gallery.

"We generally do not allow applause in this chamber but on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times," Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle told him.

