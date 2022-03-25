Ukrainian city of Chernihiv cut off by Russian forces

Ukrainian city of Chernihiv cut off by Russian forces

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 25 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 15:43 ist

The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Friday.

"The city has been conditionally, operationally surrounded by the enemy," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on national television, adding that the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 