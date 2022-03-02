Ukrainian dy minister draws standing ovation at UNHRC

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister draws standing ovation at UNHRC

Emine Dzhaparova called for support for Ukraine's draft resolution to set up a UN investigation into alleged crimes committed by Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Mar 02 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 22:16 ist
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova pay tribute to Ukrainian soldiers killed in a military conflict in the country's east at the Wall of Remembrance near the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters photo

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister drew a standing ovation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, in contrast to a walk-out a day earlier by more than 100 diplomats during an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Emine Dzhaparova called for support for Ukraine's draft resolution to set up a UN investigation into alleged crimes committed by Russia during its week-old invasion. The 47-member state forum is to consider the text on Thursday.

"We are under inhumane attack. But this not time to cry our tears, we will for sure will do after our victory," Dzhaparova said.

Dzhaparova said that 352 Ukrainians, including 16 children, had been killed in the conflict, the youngest 18 months old.

Ukraine
Russia
United Nations
World news
UNHRC

