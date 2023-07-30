Ukrainian drones attack Moscow, no casualties

'The facades of two office buildings in the Moscow City were slightly damaged', the mayor reportedly said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jul 30 2023
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 08:15 ist
Visuals from Moscow after the last drone attack. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday but there were no casualties, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to the TASS news agency.

"Tonight there was a Ukrainian drone attack. The facades of two office buildings in the Moscow City were slightly damaged. There are no casualties," TASS reported Sobyanin as saying on his Telegram channel.

Two drones were involved in the attack and were subsequently shot down in the west of Moscow Region, TASS reported earlier, citing enforcement agencies.

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war
World news

