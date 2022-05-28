Kuleba, Blinken discuss military aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses military support for Ukraine with US Secretary of State

The issue of Ukraine's food exports was also discussed at the talks

IANS
IANS, Kyiv,
  • May 28 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 10:28 ist
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had discussed military support for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Heavy weapons on top of our agenda, and more are coming our way," Kuleba tweeted after the conversation.

Kuleba said he appreciated Blinken's personal efforts to ensure a sustained US and global support for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The issue of Ukraine's food exports was also discussed at the talks, Kuleba said.

Earlier in the day, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing foreign media, reported that the US is preparing to send Ukraine advanced long-range rocket systems.

On May 9, US President Joe Biden signed into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022. The document allows the US government to lend or lease war supplies, such as weapons, military equipment, medicines and food, to Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
United States
Antony Blinken

What's Brewing

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

 