Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses military support for Ukraine with US Secretary of State

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had discussed military support for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"Heavy weapons on top of our agenda, and more are coming our way," Kuleba tweeted after the conversation.
Kuleba said he appreciated Blinken's personal efforts to ensure a sustained US and global support for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
The issue of Ukraine's food exports was also discussed at the talks, Kuleba said.
Earlier in the day, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing foreign media, reported that the US is preparing to send Ukraine advanced long-range rocket systems.
On May 9, US President Joe Biden signed into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022. The document allows the US government to lend or lease war supplies, such as weapons, military equipment, medicines and food, to Ukraine.
