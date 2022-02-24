Ukrainian military plane shot down, 5 killed

Ukrainian military plane shot down, 5 killed

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 19:36 ist
Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

A Ukrainian military plane was shot down on Thursday and five people were killed, Ukrainian police and the state emergency service said, as its armed forces sought to defend against a massive Russian military operation.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. 

