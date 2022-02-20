Ukrainian president calls for immediate ceasefire

He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 20 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 19:34 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country, where clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces intensified in recent days.

He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. (

