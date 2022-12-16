Ukrainian shelling kills 8 in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian shelling kills eight, injures 23 in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine

The shelling destroyed a building in the village of Lantrativka and some people were trapped under rubble

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 16 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 15:33 ist
This photograph shows a room in a damaged hospital building in the liberated village of Petropavlivka near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region on December 15, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

At least eight people were killed and 23 injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, Russia's state TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source in the emergency services.

The shelling destroyed a building in the village of Lantrativka and some people were trapped under rubble, TASS said.

Also Read | Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

Russian-backed officials from Luhank's representation to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination - a ceasefire monitoring body set-up to help manage the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces after 2014 - said Ukraine fired three US-made HIMARS rockets at Lantrativka at 04:10 local time (7:40 am ist) on Friday morning.

The head the "people's militia" in Luhansk also reported on his Telegram channel there were civilian casualties as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the town of Svatove on Friday morning. He provided no further details of the attack.

Reuters could also not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news

