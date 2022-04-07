Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Not long after the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was hailed as a war hero in Ukraine for shooting down Russian aircrafts, a female sniper codenamed ‘Charcoal’ has been dubbed as a ‘hero of the modern world.’

The Ukrainian army has released photos of ‘Charcoal’ on Facebook, with her face partially covered by a shemagh-style scarf to protect her identity and her weapon draped in camouflage netting.

According to the post by the Ukrainian Army, the sniper joined the marines in 2017, to make her brother—who was also in the Ukrainian marines—proud.

She fought in the east of the country fighting Russian separatists. Her contract ended in January this year, after which she decided to take a break, however, that was short-lived.

On February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the sniper joined back.

In a message shared by the Ukrainian Army, speaking about the Russians, ‘Charcoal’ said, “Fascists and those were not as mean as these orcs. We will surely win. Personally, I will stand till the last!”

While the Ukrainian army has not shared information about her combat successes against the invasion, she is being compared to Lyudmila Pavlichenko, who was dubbed ‘Lady Death’ for reportedly killing more than 300 Germans during the Second World War, as per a report by The Independent.

Before being wounded by shrapnel, Pavlichenko defended Odesa and Sevastopol against the Nazis. She was also awarded the USSR’s highest military order, the Hero of the Soviet Union award.

Before ‘Charcoal’, the Ukrainian military shared the photo of ‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ a fighter pilot, who claimed to have shot down 10 Russian jets on Day 1 of the invasion.



