Mordaunt re-appointed as leader of House of Commons

UK's Penny Mordaunt re-appointed as leader of House of Commons

Penny Mordaunt made an unsuccesful attempt to become the country's prime minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 25 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 22:20 ist
Penny Mordaunt has been appointed Britain's Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons. Credit: Reuters Photo

British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, who made an unsuccessful attempt to become the country's prime minister, was re-appointed as the leader of the House of Commons by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak
UK
United Kingdom
World news

