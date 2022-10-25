UK's Penny Mordaunt re-appointed as leader of House of Commons

British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, who made an unsuccessful attempt to become the country's prime minister, was re-appointed as the leader of the House of Commons by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study
What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?
Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal
Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working
Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC
Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India
'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94