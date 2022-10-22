UK's Sunak tops 100 nominations for Tory leader

UK's Sunak tops 100 nominations for Tory leader

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail in their bids to win 100 nominations from their fellow Conservative MPs

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 22 2022, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 08:03 ist
Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British Conservative politician Rishi Sunak late Friday reached the minimum threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, supporters said.

"Honoured to be the 100th Tory MP to support #Ready4Rishi," senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood tweeted, as other backers of Sunak also said he had crossed the barrier.

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents -- Penny Mordaunt and possibly Boris Johnson -- fail in their bids to win 100 nominations from their fellow Conservative MPs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 