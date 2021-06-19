Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi named Iran presidential election winner

Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced.
Iran's outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day's vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi.
"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."
The other two ultraconservative candidates -- Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- explicitly congratulated Raisi.
"I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation," Ghazizadeh-Hashemi said, quoted by Iranian media.
And Rezai tweeted that he hoped Raisi could build "a strong and popular government to solve the country's problems".
The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, also tweeted his congratulations to Raisi.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?
'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91
All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey
DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases
NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss
Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction