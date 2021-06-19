Ultraconservative Raisi named Iran Prez election winner

Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi named Iran presidential election winner

Iran's outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day's vote

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Jun 19 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 13:07 ist
Ebrahim Raisi. Credit: AFP Photo

Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced.

Iran's outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day's vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."

The other two ultraconservative candidates -- Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- explicitly congratulated Raisi.

"I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation," Ghazizadeh-Hashemi said, quoted by Iranian media.

And Rezai tweeted that he hoped Raisi could build "a strong and popular government to solve the country's problems".

The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, also tweeted his congratulations to Raisi.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
Election

What's Brewing

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases

DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss

Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

 