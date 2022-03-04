UN atomic agency: No radiation release at Ukraine plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the fire

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 04 2022, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 19:25 ist
An image grab from footage obtained from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority on March 4, 2022 shows multiple blasts at key a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia from Russian shelling. Credit: ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR AUTHORITY / AFP

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog says there has been no release of radiation at the Ukrainian nuclear plant that was targeted.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general said that the agency has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after a building on the site was hit. It caused a fire that was extinguished.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the fire.

He said that the operator and the regulator say the situation “continues to be extremely tense and challenging.”

He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%.

