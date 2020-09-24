UN, Britain say global climate summit set for Dec 12

UN, Britain say global climate summit set for December 12

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 24 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 08:52 ist
United Nations flag. Credit: iStock

The United Nations and Britain announced Wednesday they will co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

"The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
United Kingdom
Antonio Guterres

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Unsavoury scenes in Rajya Sabha

Unsavoury scenes in Rajya Sabha

Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear masks despite awareness

Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear masks despite awareness

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

 