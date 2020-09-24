UN, Britain say global climate summit set for December 12

The United Nations and Britain announced Wednesday they will co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.
"The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
