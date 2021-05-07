UN calls for probe into police operation in Rio favela

UN calls for probe into deadly police operation in Rio favela

Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 07 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 16:57 ist
Residents protest after the police operation. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday for an independent investigation into a Brazilian police operation in a Rio favela against drug traffickers, which left 25 dead including a police officer.

Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade, in a long-standing history of "disproportionate and unnecessary" use of force by police, UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"We call for the prosecutor to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the case according to international standards," Colville said.

Force should only be used as a last resort and police did not take steps to preserve evidence at the crime scene, he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brazil
United Nations
Police Brutality

What's Brewing

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 