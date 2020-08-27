Guterres to make call for 'sustainable transition'

UN chief Antonio Guterres to renew call to India, G20 nations to invest in sustainable transition post-Covid-19

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Aug 27 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 11:25 ist
Guterres will deliver the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial lecture on August 28 organised by TERI, a global think-tank. Credits: AFP

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, during his virtual address to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Guterres will deliver the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial lecture on August 28 organised by TERI, a global think-tank focusing on a broad range of sustainable development and climate-related issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

In his lecture titled 'The rise of renewables: shining a light on a sustainable future', Guterres will renew "his call on G20 countries, including India, to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic".

The study showed that Covid-19 patients infected with a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 had better clinical outcomes, including a lower proportion developing low blood oxygen or requiring intensive care.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

G20 consists of 19 individual countries -- including the US, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, Saudi -- plus the European Union.

Dujarric said Guterres is expected to say that as governments mobilise trillions of dollars to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, their decisions will have climate consequences for decades.

While Guterres will deliver the memorial lecture, India's Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar will preside and deliver the presidential address. The annual lecture was initiated by TERI in 2002 in memory of the institute's founder Darbari Seth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Antonio Guterres
United Nations
G20
COVID-19
Coronavirus
S Jaishankar

What's Brewing

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 