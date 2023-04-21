UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

The Eid ceasefire must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire, Guterres said

AFP
AFP, United Nations, United States,
  • Apr 21 2023, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 00:22 ist
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals. Credit: AFP Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for a ceasefire of "at least three days" in Sudan over Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are living a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold," Guterres told reporters, adding: "We have been in contact with the parties, we believe it is possible."

US deploying forces for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

The pause would "allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies," Guterres added.

More than 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Eid ceasefire "must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire," Guterres said.

"This ceasefire is absolutely crucial at the present moment," he added.

Some of the fiercest battles have taken place in the capital Khartoum, a city home to five million people, most of whom have been cloistered in their homes without electricity, food and water.

"The cessation of hostilities must be followed by serious dialogue allowing for the successful transition

