UN chief slams 'broken' Taliban promises made to women

He also urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse

Reuters
Reuters, United Nations,
  • Oct 11 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 22:39 ist

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.

"I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," he told reporters. "I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfil their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law."

Antonio Guterres
United Nations
World news
Taliban
Afghanistan

