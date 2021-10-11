UN chief slams 'broken' Taliban promises made to women

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.

"I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," he told reporters. "I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfil their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law."

