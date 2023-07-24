UN Command, North Korea begin talks on US soldier

UN Command, North Korea begin talks on US soldier Travis King

King, who is serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea last week while on a civilian tour.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:10 ist
US Army soldier Travis King. Credit: Reuters Photo

Conversations have begun between the United Nations Command and North Korea over the case of US soldier Travis King who crossed into the North, the deputy commander of the US-led multinational command that oversees the Korean War truce said on Monday.

The conversation had been initiated and were being conducted with North Korea's military through a mechanism established under the Korean War armistice, UN Command deputy commander, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, told a briefing.

"The primary concern for us is private King's welfare," he said.

King, a US Army soldier serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on Tuesday while on a civilian tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the border between the two Koreas.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

North Korea
World news
United Nations
South Korea

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 