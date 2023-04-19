UN complains about US government reportedly spying on Guterres

The United Nations sent a written complaint on Tuesday to the US government expressing its concerns about US surveillance of the private communications of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and senior UN officials, and accusing the United States of interfering in the business of the United Nations.

The complaint came after news reports on leaked classified documents, reviewed by The New York Times, revealed that the US was intercepting Guterres’ mobile phone calls on a range of issues, including Russia and the war in Ukraine, UN dealings with African leaders, the situation in Afghanistan and climate change.

“The UN has made it clear that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States of America, as enumerated in the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations,” Stéphane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said Tuesday.

Dujarric said that the surveillance was intrusive and that the documents contained distorted intelligence analysis that was harmful to Guterres’ role as the head of the world’s top organization for global diplomacy and humanitarian aid.

The United States mission to the United Nations did not comment on the UN complaint Tuesday, but Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US mission, said Friday that the United States was “engaging with allies and partners at high levels over this.”

The US ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called Guterres on Friday to apologize, according to Dujarric. But he said the surveillance and the misinterpretation of the conversations were beyond the reach of Thomas-Greenfield and suggested they reflected a wider problem.

In the leaked documents, the United States appeared to be critical of how Guterres handled Russia in the negotiations for securing the Black Sea grain deal, whereby Ukraine could ship its grain through the Black Sea and Russia could work within existing sanctions to sell fertilizer.

One document seen by the Times states that Guterres was “taking steps to accommodate Russia in an effort to protect the Black Sea grain initiative,” and that his actions were “undermining broader efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine.” It mentions a letter Guterres wrote to Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, in which he emphasized efforts to help improve Russia’s export of fertilizers.

The United Nations said Guterres had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a violation of international norms and the UN charter and had called its aggressions “war crimes.”

US and European officials have repeatedly stated that the export of Russia’s fertilizer under the grain deal was not subject to sanctions.

According to documents seen by the Times, the United States listened in on a cellphone conversation Guterres had with his deputy, Amina Mohammed, a Nigerian diplomat, on Feb. 19, in which Guterres expressed dismay about an announcement by the European Union’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, that Europe needed to send more weapons and ammunitions to Ukraine, the documents said.

Dujarric said the United Nations would take whatever security measures necessary to protect against spying and surveillance.