UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that hit kindergarten

The UN children's agency UNICEF on Saturday condemned an air strike that "hit a kindergarten" in Ethiopia's Tigray region, killing at least four people including two children.

"UNICEF strongly condemns the air strike in Mekelle, the capital city of the Tigray Region, Ethiopia. The strike hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others," UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell said on Twitter about Friday's aerial bombardment in the rebel-held region.