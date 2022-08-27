UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia that hit kindergarten

UN condemns Ethiopia air strike that hit kindergarten

The UN children's agency UNICEF on Saturday condemned the air strike in Ethiopia

AFP
AFP, Addis Ababa,
  • Aug 27 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 15:16 ist
A man crouches to inspect a damaged playground following an air strike in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Credit: AFP Photo

The UN children's agency UNICEF on Saturday condemned an air strike that "hit a kindergarten" in Ethiopia's Tigray region, killing at least four people including two children.

"UNICEF strongly condemns the air strike in Mekelle, the capital city of the Tigray Region, Ethiopia. The strike hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others," UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell said on Twitter about Friday's aerial bombardment in the rebel-held region.

