UN estimates one million people displaced inside Ukraine

Refugees arriving from Ukraine including African and Indian students of Kyiv University wait for their connection train to Budapest at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony. Credit: AFP Photo

The UN's refugee agency said on Tuesday an estimated one million people had been displaced inside Ukraine by the Russian invasion, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have fled abroad.

"We still don't have reliable figures regarding the number of people displaced inside Ukraine but we estimate that it has to be about one million people who have fled internally or who are currently on a train, a bus or in a car trying to get to a safety," Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative to Ukraine, told a press conference in Stockholm.

