UN extends Afghanistan mission mandate for 6 months

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 17 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 20:39 ist
Taliban flags are seen on a street in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo

The UN Security Council voted Friday to extend the UN mission in Afghanistan for six months and called on the Taliban to create an inclusive government.

The 15-member council acted in a resolution passed unanimously.

The document stressed "the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government," although Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers have formed a government made up only of Taliban members and no women.

