UN extends Afghanistan mission mandate for 6 months

The UN Security Council voted Friday to extend the UN mission in Afghanistan for six months and called on the Taliban to create an inclusive government.
The 15-member council acted in a resolution passed unanimously.
The document stressed "the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government," although Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers have formed a government made up only of Taliban members and no women.
