UNGA President-elect postpones visit to Pakistan

UN General Assembly President-elect postpones visit to Pakistan due to technical flight problems

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Jul 26 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 20:15 ist
United General President-Elect Volkan Bozkir. Credit: Twitter/ Volkan Bozkir

President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Sunday said he had to postpone his visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.”

Bozkir was slated to visit Pakistan on July 26-27 on the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July,” on the invitation by Qureshi, “due to some technical flight problems”, Bozkir tweeted.

“I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues and priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda,” the Turkish diplomat said in another tweet.

A career diplomat and politician for nearly 50 years, Bozkir was elected President of the 75th UN General Assembly in June.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

 