UN warns of 'another iron curtain' due to Belarus

UN investigator warns of 'another iron curtain' in Europe due to Belarus

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:38 ist
UN Special Rapporteur Anaïs Marin. Credit: AFP Photo

A UN investigator warned of the possibility of "another iron curtain" descending in Europe during an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus in Geneva on Friday.

"Let's not allow another iron curtain to descend on the European continent," said Anaïs Marin, UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, describing a "catastrophic" situation in the country.

Her speech was interrupted several times by objections from other UN members including Russian, Belarusian and other delegations who called for the broadcast to stop. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
Belarus
Human Rights Violations

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 